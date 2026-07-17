Donegal artist bursary scheme open

Donegal County Council have opened applications for the Artists’ Bursary Scheme.

The bursary is open to artists at any stage of their careers and offers funding of up to €1,000 to help develop and sustain their artistic practice.

Support is available for a wide range of projects, including research, design, creation, exhibitions, publications and other creative work.

The scheme is funded by Donegal County Council in partnership with the Arts Council.

Applications close on Friday, August 21st, and you can apply through this link.