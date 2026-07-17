Family unable to use new Lisfannon accessible boardwalk due to blocked entrance

A family had to leave Lisfannon Beach twice after cars blocked access to the new accessible boardwalk.

Aaron Daly, an advocate with Changing Places Ireland, was visiting his mother in Donegal with his 20-year-old daughter Sophia, who is a wheelchair user due to cerebral palsy.

However, when they visited the beach on Monday and Tuesday, they were unable to use the new facility because vehicles were parked in front of the entrance.

Aaron says the responsibility is on Donegal County Council to mark the entrance as a no parking zone.

They eventually managed to access the boardwalk on Wednesday, but Aaron says more still needs to be done to make the beach fully accessible: