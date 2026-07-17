Leakage reduction works to recommence in Rathmullan

Uisce Éireann says it is now preparing to roll out the next phase of leakage reduction works in Rathmullan, as part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme.

The utility says in recent months close to 1km of ageing water mains have been successfully replaced along Coastguard Station Road, the R247 Kinnegar Road and Sycamores Road in Rathmullan.

Now, they say, the next phase of works will see the replacement of 200 metres of old and damaged water mains with new modern pipes along Church Hill Road.

Works will take place between Inch View and St Joseph’s National School and are scheduled to begin in the coming days, with completion expected in late autumn.

A temporary closure of the L5432 will be required, with diversion routes clearly signposted. Uisce Eireann says to help reduce disruption for the local community and road users, the road will reopen every Friday evening and remain open over weekends for the duration of the project.

The utility is promising that local and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

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Release in full –

Friday, 17 July 2026: Rathmullan residents are set to reap the rewards of continued investment in the local water network, as Uisce Éireann rolls out the next phase of leakage reduction works in the area.



The project is part of Uisce Éireann’s National Leakage Reduction Programme and is focused on improving the reliability of the water supply for homes and businesses, while reducing the level of treated water lost through leaks.

In recent months close to 1km of ageing water mains have been successfully replaced along Coastguard Station Road, the R247 Kinnegar Road and Sycamores Road in Rathmullan. Now the next phase of works will see the replacement of 200 metres of old and damaged water mains with new modern pipes along Church Hill Road.



Works will take place between Inch View and St Joseph’s National School and are scheduled to begin in the coming days, with completion expected in late autumn. The upgrades will be carried out on behalf of Uisce Éireann by Farrans Construction.



As part of the investment, new water service connections will also be installed from the public water main to customers’ property boundaries, helping to further enhance the performance of the local network.



Speaking about the project, Patricia Lowry, Programme Manager with Uisce Éireann, said: “We’ve made great progress to date in Rathmullan, with significant sections of the network already upgraded, and we’re seeing the benefits of that work for the local community.



“We’re now looking forward to completing this important project for the people of Rathmullan, helping to deliver a more reliable water supply while reducing leakage across the network.”



In order to safely deliver these important upgrade works, a temporary closure of the L5432-1 will be required, with diversion routes clearly signposted. To help reduce disruption for the local community and road users, the road will reopen every Friday evening and remain open for the weekend for the duration of the project.



Local and emergency access will be maintained at all times, and work areas will be limited to short sections where possible to minimise disruption.

Customers are encouraged to visit www.water.ie for updates or contact Uisce Éireann on 1800 278 278 with any queries.



Uisce Éireann is responsible for delivering public drinking water and wastewater services for the people of Ireland. We are committed to enabling communities to thrive by continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support sustainable growth and development, providing safe drinking water, and enhancing the environment.