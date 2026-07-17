McHugh & Bradley Walsh gutted with cup defeat

Finn Harps Manager Kevin McHugh and Joel Bradley Walsh couldn’t hide their disappointment at the 1 nil defeat to Bray Wanderers in the second round of the FAI Cup on Friday night.
Harps put in one of their best performances of the season but a late injury time goal from Conor Knight gave the visitors a snatch and grab victory.
Harps boss McHugh was happy with how his side played and admitted to Diarmaid Doherty he didn’t see the Bray goal coming:
Joel Bradley Walsh was hugely disappointed with the defeat and how they conceded in time added on.
Bradley Walsh was gutted with the outcome: