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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

McHugh & Bradley Walsh gutted with cup defeat

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Finn Harps Manager Kevin McHugh and Joel Bradley Walsh couldn’t hide their disappointment at the 1 nil defeat to Bray Wanderers in the second round of the FAI Cup on Friday night.

Harps put in one of their best performances of the season but a late injury time goal from Conor Knight gave the visitors a snatch and grab victory.

Harps boss McHugh was happy with how his side played and admitted to Diarmaid Doherty he didn’t see the Bray goal coming:

Joel Bradley Walsh was hugely disappointed with the defeat and how they conceded in time added on.

Bradley Walsh was gutted with the outcome:

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