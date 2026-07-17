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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

O’Reilly and Chapman frustrated with CSKA result

Derry City’s European focus will now switch to the UEFA Conference League and a tie with Croatian’s HNK Rijeka in the coming weeks.

The Candystripes lost their Europa League First Round Qualifier to CSKA Sofia on Thursday evening going down 5-3 on aggregate over two legs.

The game at the Brandywell was halted for nearly twenty minutes due to crowd trouble at the Bulgarian away end and an investigation into those events will take place.

Ellis Chapman’s goal put Derry 1-nil up in the second leg but they conceded twice and lost 2-1.

Chapman and Adam O’Reilly had other chances which may have pushed the tie in Derry’s favour but after the interruption the visitors got more into the game.

Adam told Martin Holmes he and the team were frustrated with the result:

Ellis said it was a hard result to take:

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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