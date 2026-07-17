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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

The Greg Hughes Podcast | Ep 29: The Ultimate Insider: From Glenveagh to High Society with Patrick Gallagher

What does it take to become the trusted confidant to some of the world’s most powerful, wealthy, and famous icons?

In this episode, we step into the extraordinary world of Dunlewey’s own Patrick Gallagher. Patrick didn’t just watch twentieth-century history from the sidelines—he was the ultimate insider. From the majestic halls of Glenveagh Castle to the exclusive social circles of Philadelphia, Salzburg, and Hawaii, he held the keys to a golden age of global glamour.

We dive into a lifetime of jaw-dropping stories, including:

  • Keeping Greta Garbo’s secrets during an incognito ten-day stay in Donegal.

  • Hosting artistic and literary giants like Andy Warhol and Tennessee Williams.

  • Rubbing shoulders with Hollywood royalty, from Henry Fonda to Alec Guinness.

  • Jet-setting on Concorde and spending winters in Hawaii with billionaire heiress Doris Duke.

  • Driving Lady Diana’s father, Earl Spencer, in an Opel Manta that Patrick still owns today.

  • And the unforgettable moment he accidentally knocked Bruce Springsteen off his bicycle.

This is a front-row seat to an era of unmatched elegance, told with classic Donegal wit and warmth.

Press play to step inside the legendary life of Patrick Gallagher.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

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