The Greg Hughes Show | Friday | 17/07/26

Today we address a major debate on the future of micro-mobility, a stark look at our vulnerable water network, an exciting preview of local history, and a major transition of leadership for the Derry Diocese.
Inside Today’s Episode:
💬 The Friday Panel: Cllr Donal “Mandy” Kelly, Environmental Campaigner Patricia Sharkey, and James Ward (Editor of the Irish Daily Mail) join Greg in-studio to thrash out the week’s most debated topics:
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The E-Scooter Ban Debate: As pressure mounts on safety grounds, the panel debates whether Ireland should move toward a total, outright ban on e-scooters, or if stricter licensing and enforcement are the better path forward.
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Water Infrastructure Under Pressure: With any brief spell of dry weather immediately triggering local supply warnings and restrictions, we ask: why is Ireland’s water network still so fragile, and what is needed to make it fit for purpose?
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The Rise of Digital Wallets: As digital identification and payment wallets become standard, the panel looks at the convenience versus the privacy and security concerns of a increasingly cashless society.
🎙️ The Greg Hughes Podcast: Greg previews this week’s long-form episode (available to stream now) featuring a fascinating chat with local guest Patrick Gallagher. He shares his extraordinary life journey, charting his rise from Glenveagh castle to running in high-society circles alongside some of the world’s richest and most famous figures.
⛪ A New Era for the Derry Diocese: Following the announcement of the retirement of Bishop Donal McKeown, we are joined by the newly appointed Bishop of Derry, Bishop Michael Router. Bishop Router joins us ahead of officially taking up his new role this coming September to discuss his vision for the diocese, tackling modern secularization, and his hope for pastoral renewal.
⚽ Violence Marring Brandywell European Clash: We hear widespread condemnation and local reaction following the disturbing, violent scenes that broke out at the Brandywell during Derry City’s high-profile European fixture, looking at what this means for stadium security and the club’s reputation.
👑 The Mary From Dungloe Festival Turns 59: Festival Directors Pat Connaghan and Gavin Boyle join Greg in-studio to preview the highly anticipated 59th hosting of the iconic Mary From Dungloe International Festival, sharing what attendees can expect from this year’s stellar lineup of music, culture, and community events.
🎧 Listen to the full episode and stay ahead of the local news:
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