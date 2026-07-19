Derry City advance in the FAI Cup with a 3-0 win over Tolka Rovers

Derry City booked their place in the third round of the FAI Cup with a 3-0 victory over Leinster Senior League side Tolka Rovers at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

The Candystripes broke the deadlock on the half-hour mark when Adam O’Reilly found the net with a long-range strike.

Despite creating several opportunities in the contest, Tolka Rovers were unable to make them count as Derry maintained their advantage.

New signing Ellis Chapman doubled City’s lead in the 83rd minute, continuing his impressive start to life at the Brandywell with his second goal in as many games.

Chapman added his second of the evening deep into stoppage time to complete the scoring and seal Derry’s progression to the third round of the competition.

Martin Holmes was at the Ryan McBride Brandywell for Highland Radio Sport: