Derry Police appealing for information after stolen cars involved in early morning collision

Police in Derry are appealing for information following a report of a road traffic collision in the Aileach Road area in the early hours of this morning.

Following enquiries, the PSNI have established that a black Audi and green Mustang had been stolen from properties in the Thornhill Park area.

A short time later, reports were received that access had been gained to a number of vehicles in the Foxhill and Oldbridge areas of the city and items such as cash, a wallet and medication had been taken.

Police are investigating a possible link between each of these incidents and are appealing to anyone with information or footage that could assist with enquiries to contact them on 101.

The PSNI say motor vehicles are extremely expensive and owners should take the same precaution as they do with home security.

They are urging owners to establish a routine to help keep your vehicle safe, including using your garage if available to secure your vehicle and use physical car locks, such as steering column locks and chains, as well as keeping all car keys (including spares) away from exterior doors and walls.