Dungloe B crowned Donegal LGFA Division 4 Champions

Dungloe B 1-10

Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 2-06

Dungloe B have been crowned Donegal LGFA Division 4 champions after a one-point victory over Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon in Ardara today.

Dungloe set the pace early, taking the upper hand as the first half came to a close, taking a 1-07 to 1-01 lead into the break.

Aodh Ruadh mounted a second-half fightback, hitting 1-05 as they chased the deficit.

Dungloe found their scoring opportunities restricted to just three points in the second period, but their first-half display proved enough to withstand the rally and secure the championship with a final score of 1-10 to 2-06.