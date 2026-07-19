Hat-trick hero Coll secures Harps victory against Sligo Rovers

Finn Harps Ladies produced a strong performance this afternoon to secure a 4-1 victory over Sligo Rovers U23s in the Women’s Development League at Finn Park.

The hosts laid down an early marker and took the lead after just 13 minutes when captain Aislinn Coll found the back of the net.

Harps continued to press and doubled their advantage through Sarah Mulvaney Kelly.

Sligo managed to find a lifeline right on the stroke of half-time, pulling a goal back through Mairead McIntyre to leave the game finely poised ahead of the second period.

However, the second half belonged entirely to Coll. The Harps captain put on a great individual display, striking twice more to complete a hat-trick and put the result beyond any doubt.

The three points see Finn Harps leapfrog Sligo Rovers into 7th place in the WDL standings.