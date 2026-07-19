Letterkenny-Milford Councillor calls for greater response to the upkeep of public toilet facilities

Donegal County Council is acknowledging that some of its public toilet facilities are aged and in need of significant upgrade.

A review is now being conducted with the aim of developing a prioritised list of sites for upgrade and improvement, and the Climate Action & Environment Division is seeking additional staff to assist with the day-to-day management of public conveniences and delivery of an upgrade programme.

The issue was raised by Councillor Declan Meehan.

He says there are issues at the moment, particularly in areas like Rathmullan and Downings, and an immediate response is needed: