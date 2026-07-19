Limerick win the All-Ireland Hurling Championship for the 13th time

Limerick are All-Ireland hurling champions for the 13th time.

A 1-29 to 1-18 win over Galway has secured a sixth title in nine years for John Kiely’s side.

Cathal O’Neill scored 1-4 for the Munster champions, with Aidan O’Connor sending over five points.

Galway’s Aaron Niland finished with 10-points with Conor Cooney hitting the net from a late penalty.

Micheal Donoghue’s side were reduced to 14 men when Ronan Glennon was sent off for a high tackle on Peter Casey in the 58th minute.

Kilkenny legend Tommy Walsh says it’s a remarkable achievement for Limerick: