Man (20) charged to court following Derry drugs seizure

A man has been charged to court following the search of a house in the Waterside area of Derry yesterday.

The 20-year-old has been charged with a number of offences including possession of a class B controlled drug, possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply, being concerned in supply of a class B drug and possessing criminal property.

He is due to appear before Derry Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.

Two other men were also arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of a class B controlled drug and have since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.

As a result of the search, a significant quantity of suspected class B controlled drugs with a street value of approximately £14,000, tobacco, around £10,000 cash and a number of vehicles were seized.