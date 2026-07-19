New Donegal record set at Euro u18 Championships

A new Donegal record was set at the European U18 Championships this morning as Finn Valley AC’s Leah O’Gara produced a great performance in the Women’s 5,000m Race Walk.

O’Gara crossed the finish line in 24:44.70, lowering her previous personal best by two seconds and establishing a new Donegal record.

The impressive performance earned her 16th place in a highly competitive field.

The race was won by Italy’s 16-year-old Rebecca D’Alessandro, who achieved a time of 22:58.95.

Also in action was Letterkenny Athletics Club’s Harry McIlwaine, who competed in the Medley Relay 1000m.

McIlwaine teamed up with Christopher Olatunde, Ethan Carr and Daniel Downey as the quartet finished second in Heat 2 in a time of 1:55.15.

Their performance ranked as the 11th fastest overall.

O’Gara’s record-breaking display follows another landmark achievement for Finn Valley AC at the championships.

On Saturday, Tara Rose Smith beat a 36-year-old Donegal record in the 800m, clocking 2:07.63.

Highland Radio Sport’s Athletics Correspondent Patsy McGonagle has an update of all today’s action: