Three men arrested following Derry drug seizure

Three men have been arrested following the seizure of drugs in Derry yesterday.

Local Tactical Support Group Officers conducted a house search in the Waterside area, where a significant quantity of suspected Class B Controlled Drugs with a street value of Approximately £14,000 were seized.

Tobacco, approximately £10,000 in cash and a number of vehicles were also seized.

Three men were arrested, two of whom were released on bail while enquiries are currently ongoing and one man has been charged to appear at Court.