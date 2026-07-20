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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Carndonagh day care restored to three days but campaigners seek full service return

The Restoration of Carndonagh Day Care Services campaign group says securing an extra day for the service is welcome, but the goal remains a return to five days a week.

Day care is now being provided at the Spraoi Unit in SuperValu Carndonagh on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The campaign group says it wants the service restored to Carndonagh Community Hospital and available five days a week for people in the community.

It is encouraging anyone who may require the service to register through their local Public Health Nurse, or contact Carndonagh Community Hospital directly.

The service includes a hot meal, transport if needed, and an opportunity for people to socialise.

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