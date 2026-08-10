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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

One in ten parents say child has gone without asthma medication due to cost

Almost 150 children with asthma in Donegal may have gone without their prescribed medication because of financial pressures.

New research from the Asthma Society of Ireland shows one in ten parents say their child has gone without prescribed asthma medication due to cost.

The organisation has launched its pre-Budget submission, Backing Every Breath, Building Better Care, calling for free MART inhalers for children aged 12 to 17.

There are around 1,470, 12 to 17-year-olds living with asthma in Donegal.

CEO Eilís Ní Chaithnía says the measure would save the state money:

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