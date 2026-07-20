Councillors told there will be no diminution to fire service on Arranmore Island

A discussion has been held inside the chamber of Donegal County Council concerning the fire service on Arranmore Island.

This follows reports last week that two retained fire fighter positions were being removed from the service.

After a question from Cllr Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig, Director of Emergency Services Garry Martin informed the meeting that there would not be a diminished fire service on the island.

He also said that volunteers are not kept on a retainer and that there are currently around 190 paid fire service personnel across Donegal.

However, he added that there has been a change in allowance given for upkeep of equipment.

Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig pressed for further details regarding retained paid fire fighters on Arranmore which the council executive said they would provide in writing.

Not satisfied with that response the Glenties representative asked for the information to be given to the public meeting before Cathaoirleach Gary Doherty stepped in to explain that an answer will be given to all 37 members in due course.