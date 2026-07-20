Coyle calls for grass cutting and tree pruning at Manor Roundabout, Big Isle and Trimreagh Junction

Letterkenny Milford Municipal District has been told a Safety Assessment has been carried out on the Manor Roundabout, and a report will be issued to the Members as soon as it is complete.

This has been welcomed by Cllr Donal Coyle, who sought an assessment.

He told a recent meeting that trees and bushes on the roundabout are overgrown.

He’s also seeking grass cutting works on the central reservation of the dual carriageway, particularly close to Trimreagh Junction and the Big Isle, with officials promising that vison lines will be maintained, at the junctions, and a full cut of the Dual Carriageway will be carried out in September or October.

Cllr Coyle says biodiversity is laudable and worthwhile, the grass needs to be cut……