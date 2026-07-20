Donegal mother says son’s organ donation brought comfort after tragedy

A Donegal mother says donating her teenage son’s organs after his sudden death has brought her comfort.

Almost 64,000 people have opted out since the soft opt-out system came into effect last year.

Under the system, adults are presumed to consent to organ donation after death unless they have formally opted out or are in an excluded group.

Cormac was just 17 when he suffered a cardiac arrest at school.

Through organ donation, he went on to save three lives by donating two kidneys and one lung.

His mother, Fiona, says it was an incredibly difficult decision, but one she will never regret: