Elm Court residents holding community gathering in response to proposed speed limit increase

Residents of Elm Court estate in Ramelton will be holding a demonstration this evening, in response to Donegal County Council’s proposal to increase the speed limit on the R245.

The proposed limit, which is part of the Council’s speed limit review, would increase from 50km/hr to 60km/hr, on the section of road from just before the Cup and Saucer to just before the Illistrin/Church Street junction at Scoil Mhuire.

The same section of road had previously received funding under the Safe Routes to School programme for a long-awaited footpath that has yet to be delivered.

Spokesperson on behalf of Elm Court residents, Marti McElhinney, says the speed limit increase is both dangerous and unnecessary on a stretch of road that has long been recognised as a safety concern: