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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Forsa says Labour Court proposal regarding school caretakers and secretaries is significant

The Labour Court’s proposed a lump sump payment to retiring school secretaries and caretakers in a bid resolve a long running dispute

Its recommendation would see a combination of the State Contributory Pension, the new auto-enrolment scheme and an ex-gratia lump sum.

Forsa trade union is welcoming the move and says they will now go to the WRC to discuss outstanding claims, after which members will ballot on whether to accept the proposals.

Forsa’s Andy Pike outlines the significance of the lump sum payment:

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