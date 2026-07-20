Inishowen councillors criticise Uisce Éireann over repeated Buncrana water outages

Frustration with Uisce Éireann has been voiced at today’s meeting of Donegal County Council, with repeated water outages in south Inishowen coming under fire.

A motion from Cllr Jack Murray highlighted the impact of recurring supply interruptions on homes, schools and businesses, saying no part of the county is more affected.

Seconding the motion, Cllr Joy Beard said access to water is “not a luxury, but a basic necessity”, while councillors also criticised communication with Uisce Éireann’s customer support.

Cllr Murray said trying to engage with the utility is “like emailing a wall”: