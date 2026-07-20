New film tax incentive could bring more opportunities to Donegal

A new tax incentive aimed at growing Ireland’s film industry comes into effect today, with hopes it will bring more opportunities to Donegal.

The enhanced Visual Effects tax credit increases support for large-scale film and television productions carrying out major visual effects work in Ireland.

Tánaiste and Finance Minister Simon Harris says the measure will help attract investment and create highly skilled jobs.

Aideen Doherty of the Donegal Film Office says the hope is that productions filming in the county will stay longer to complete post-production work here.

She says there are also ongoing efforts to secure further incentives for rural locations like Donegal: