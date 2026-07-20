Overnight water restrictions coming into effect tonight in Pettigo

Uisce Éireann is asking customers in Pettigo and surrounding areas to be mindful of their water use with overnight restrictions now necessary to help maintain daytime supplies for local communities.

The current spell of warm weather has led to a significant increase in water use across the area, with demand exceeding the volume of water that can be treated and distributed.

To help reservoirs with treated water recover and protect daytime supplies, overnight restrictions will be in place for customers on the Pettigo Public Water Supply from 10pm until 7am, starting tonight, Monday.

These restrictions will remain in place until further notice. Uisce Éireann will continue to monitor treated water reservoir levels closely in the coming days in order to effectively safeguard a full daytime supply for customers.

Uisce Éireann’s Adrian Gillespie acknowledged the impact restrictions can have on homes and businesses but said these measures are necessary to help safeguard water supplies for the community.

“While raw water sources remain stable, the exceptionally high demand we have experienced in recent days in Pettigo is placing significant pressure on treated water supplies. Introducing nighttime restrictions will help reservoirs recover and support normal daytime supplies for homes, businesses and essential services across the area. We appreciate the patience and support of customers as we work to manage demand during this period of warm weather. By making small changes to water use, communities can play an important role in helping to protect local supplies.”

Uisce Éireann would like to thank customers across Donegal for their continued water conservation efforts. Improving treated water reservoir levels mean that nighttime water restrictions are no longer required in the Ballyshannon, An Craoslach/Dún Fionnachaidh, Gort an Choirce/ An Fál Carrach and Leitir Mhic an Bhaird water supply areas.

Restrictions remain in place on the Lough Mourne Water Supply Zone, where customers in Crossroads, Convoy, Lifford, Raphoe, and Rossgier areas may experience low pressure or supply disruptions between 8pm and 8am. Customers in these areas are urged to continue using water responsibly to help safeguard supplies.