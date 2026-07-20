Pharmacists say misinformation is the greatest threat to healthcare today

Misinformation is the biggest threat to healthcare today.

That’s according to Vital Pharmacies, a group of independent pharmacists from across the country, which are raising concerns about the increasing number of patients making healthcare decisions based on advice from influencers and AI tools.

It says some patients are also replacing prescribed medication with natural supplement alternatives.

Pharmacist Sheena Mitchell says people are being inundated with social media health advice, which can be confusing…………….