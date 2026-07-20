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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Professional cyclist targeted with water while training on Lifford to Letterkenny route

Photo: BarrUltra Facebook

A professional cyclist says he was left shaken after being targeted in what he describes as reckless behaviour while training on a Donegal road.

Joe Barr says he was cycling on the Lifford to Letterkenny route on Saturday when water was thrown at him from a passing car.

He says the cold water came from behind without warning, giving him a shock, but his experience as a professional cyclist allowed him to stay in control.

Joe warns that for a less experienced cyclist, the incident could easily have caused a fall or forced them into the path of oncoming traffic:

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