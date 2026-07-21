Busy five days for Arranmore RNLI

The volunteer crew of Arranmore RNLI experienced a busy week responding to four requests from Malin Head Coast Guard.

On Wednesday evening last, a member of the public reported the possible sighting of a person in the sea, approximately half a mile from the lifeboat station. The lifeboat launched and conducted a search of a wide area for forty five minutes, but nothing was found.

They are treating it as a false alarm with good intent, saying the person who made the report did the right thing.

On Thursday, the lifeboat assisted in a medical evacuation on Iniskeel island, off Portnoo, on Friday evening the crew went to assist an injured person on Inniscoo island, and on Sunday a medical evacuation from Arranmore itself saw the crew transfer a casualty to a waiting ambulance in Burtonport for assessment at Letterkenny University Hospital.

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