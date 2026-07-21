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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Call for priority list to tackle missing footpaths across Lifford-Stranorlar

A priority list of footpath projects needs to be developed for the Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District, according to the Cathaoirleach.

Cllr Patrick McGowan says there are a number of black spots across the MD where footpaths are simply not available.

He says when these projects have been raised in the past, council officials have asked elected members to identify the most urgent works.

Cllr McGowan is now calling for time to be set aside for councillors to draw up a list and examine what funding options could be available for each project:

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