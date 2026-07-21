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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Car damaged in ‘hit and run’ incident near Castlefinn

Gardai are investigating a collision involving two vehicles at Knockrawer, Castlefin on Wednesday last, July 15th.

At 10 o’clock that morning, a parked white Audi was struck from behind by a white Peugeot Partner van which is believed to have been travelling in the direction of
Castlefin at the time. The driver of the van did not remain at the scene.

Gardai are appealing to anybody who may have travelled in that area with a dash-cam between 9.30am and 10.30am on that date to make the footage available to them.

Any relevant information should be passed on to Gardaí in Ballyshannon on 071-9858530.

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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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