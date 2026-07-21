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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Council urged to set aside some social houses for persons experiencing domestic violence

A Letterkenny councillor has called for increased engagement between Donegal County Council and Donegal Domestic Violence Services.

Speaking at this week’s plenary council meeting, Cllr Gerry McMonagle asked whether homes from the local authority’s new housing stock could be allocated to the charity to support victims of domestic abuse.

Seconding the call, Cllr Dakota Nic Mheanman highlighted that the ongoing housing shortage leaves many women trapped in abusive relationships with nowhere else to go.

Cllr McMonagle added that the service is under mounting pressure…………

Cllr McMonagle chairs the Local Community Safety Partnership in Donegal which meets this afternoon in Lifford and is due to receive a presentation from the Domestic Violence Service in Donegal about the current situation.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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