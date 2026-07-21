Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Devine calls for measures to improve traffic flow around Letterkenny’s retail parks

Donegal County Council is being urged to support the development of a second exit at Letterkenny Retail Park 1, which incorporates McDonalds, and Retail Park 3, which includes ‘new Dunnes’.

Cllr Thomas Sean Devine is also repeating his call for a review of the roundabout at Retail Park 3, with a view towards removing it if that would speed up traffic.

Responding, officials said the entrance into McDonalds cannot facilitate cars exiting, as that would endanger traffic merging into the right lane as it becomes one way.

They say they will consider any proposals that are put forward by management at Retail Park 3, but any proposal would have to be fully assessed.

Cllr Devine says the numbers of cars using the facilities is huge……………..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

County House Lifford
News, Top Stories

Donegal Council confirms fresh procurement investigation following internal audit

21 July 2026
Fly Fishing
News, Audio, Top Stories

World Youth Fly Fishing Championships drawing to a close

21 July 2026
Image: Labour Party
News, Top Stories

New UK Prime Minister scraps VAT on electricity bills this winter

21 July 2026
ArranmoreRNLI
News, Top Stories

Busy five days for Arranmore RNLI

21 July 2026
Advertisement

Related News

County House Lifford
News, Top Stories

Donegal Council confirms fresh procurement investigation following internal audit

21 July 2026
Fly Fishing
News, Audio, Top Stories

World Youth Fly Fishing Championships drawing to a close

21 July 2026
Image: Labour Party
News, Top Stories

New UK Prime Minister scraps VAT on electricity bills this winter

21 July 2026
ArranmoreRNLI
News, Top Stories

Busy five days for Arranmore RNLI

21 July 2026
Retail Park 3
News, Audio, Top Stories

Devine calls for measures to improve traffic flow around Letterkenny’s retail parks

21 July 2026
violence against women domestic abuse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council urged to set aside some social houses for persons experiencing domestic violence

21 July 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube