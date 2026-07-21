Devine calls for measures to improve traffic flow around Letterkenny’s retail parks

Donegal County Council is being urged to support the development of a second exit at Letterkenny Retail Park 1, which incorporates McDonalds, and Retail Park 3, which includes ‘new Dunnes’.

Cllr Thomas Sean Devine is also repeating his call for a review of the roundabout at Retail Park 3, with a view towards removing it if that would speed up traffic.

Responding, officials said the entrance into McDonalds cannot facilitate cars exiting, as that would endanger traffic merging into the right lane as it becomes one way.

They say they will consider any proposals that are put forward by management at Retail Park 3, but any proposal would have to be fully assessed.

Cllr Devine says the numbers of cars using the facilities is huge……………..