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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Donegal Council confirms fresh procurement investigation following internal audit

Donegal County Council has confirmed a new investigation is underway into potential procurement irregularities.

Director of Roads Bryan Cannon informed members that an internal audit identified potential issues involving the hire of tractors for roadworks across two Local Improvement Scheme projects.

Mr Cannon explained that an initial investigation was set aside due to a number of matters relating to the scope and extent of the investigation.

The council received specialist advice on the matters and a new inquiry is now actively taking place.

Responding to questions regarding Garda involvement from Cllr Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig, he confirmed the local authority did ‘have contact from An Garda Síochána following a complaint made to them by a third party’.

He stressed that details of the investigation must remain confidential until due process is complete.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle questioned the length of time the investigation is taking, saying it is taking an ‘extraordinary amount of time to conclude’ and that he thought councillors ‘need to have an end date’. These thoughts were echoed by Cllr Declan Meehan, who initially raised the investigation in the chamber.

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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