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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Donegal Domestic Violence Services says emergency accommodation is vital

The interim manager of Donegal Domestic Violence Services has told the Donegal Local Community Safety Partnership that securing access to emergency accommodation is vital.

Fiona Jordan told a meeting of the partnership this afternoon that last year, the service received 1,085 calls, an increase of 13%, and supported 492 women, an increase of over 30%.

Ms. Jordan told the meeting that on average, it takes a woman in an abusive situation seven attempts to leave, with access to housing one of the key barriers:

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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