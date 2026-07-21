Gardai investigate crash involving a white Audi near Gartan

Gardaí are investigating a single-vehicle collision involving a white Audi at the Lennon Bridge on the Churchill to Gartan road at approximately 2.25 on the morning of Tuesday last, the 14th of July.

They say the Audi appears to have collided with a ditch and was on its roof. Nobody was present at the scene when gardai arrived.

If anybody witnessed the collision, they’re ask them to get in touch with Gardaí in Milford on 074-9153060.

Gardai are appeal to any motorists who may have travelled in that area between 2am and 3am with a dash-cam, to make the footage available to them.