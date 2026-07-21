Gardai investigating burglary in Sockar, Trentagh

Gardaí in Milford are investigating a burglary that occurred in the vicinity of Sockar, Trentagh on Thursday last.

At approximately 11.20, a resident at a house in the area was downstairs when she heard an unlocked door being opened, and then heard footsteps.

She ran upstairs to alert other family members, but when they came downstairs, the intruder had left the house. Nothing was stolen from within the house, and no damage

was caused.

Gardai are urging anyone who may have observed any type of suspicious activity, people or vehicles in that area on Thursday morning to contact Gardaí in

Milford on 074-9153060.