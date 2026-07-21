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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

HIQA publishes four inspection reports for nursing homes in Donegal

HIQA has today published the findings of four inspections carried out at nursing homes in Donegal earlier this year.

There were 27 residents at Falcarragh Community Hospital when it was inspected in February of this year.

Two non-compliances were recorded, in the areas of records and governance and management.

In both cases, management at the facility say new process have been put in place, and the issues identified have been rectified.

You can read the full Falcarragh report HERE

There were 42 residents in place at Carndonagh Community Hospital when it was inspected in March. The facility was found to be compliant with every regulation.

You can read the full Carndonagh report HERE

St Eunan’s Nursing home also had 42 residents in place for a March inspection with no non-compliances recorded.

You can read the full St Eunan’s report HERE

Aras Ui Domhnaill had 46 residents in place when it was inspected in March. Again, no non-compliances were noted.

You can read the full Aras Ui Domhnaill report HERE

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