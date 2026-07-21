Independent Ireland set to expand into Donegal

Independent Ireland leader Michael Collins says he believes the party can build a stronger presence in Donegal in the years ahead.

The Cork South-West TD is in Killybegs today, where he’s meeting local people to discuss a range of issues, including challenges facing the fishing industry. One fisherman told him he has only been able to put to sea on 14 days so far this year.

Deputy Collins is also hearing concerns about housing and the cost of living during his visit.

He told Highland Radio News that he now plans to meet potential candidates in Donegal this evening as the party looks ahead to future elections:

(Deputy Collins Donegal election comments)