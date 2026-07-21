Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

New UK Prime Minister scraps VAT on electricity bills this winter

Image: Labour Party

Britain’s new Prime Minister has given a major boost to households at the start of his second day in office.

Andy Burnham has announced VAT is being completely removed from domestic electricity bills this winter.

The measure to cut the cost-of-living will apply from October in England, Wales and Scotland, with Northern Ireland to receive ‘comparable funding’.

Mr. Burnham will chair his first cabinet meeting this morning after completing his line-up of Ministers, with Chris Bryant replacing Hillary Benn as Northern Ireland Secretary.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

County House Lifford
News, Top Stories

Donegal Council confirms fresh procurement investigation following internal audit

21 July 2026
Fly Fishing
News, Audio, Top Stories

World Youth Fly Fishing Championships drawing to a close

21 July 2026
Image: Labour Party
News, Top Stories

New UK Prime Minister scraps VAT on electricity bills this winter

21 July 2026
ArranmoreRNLI
News, Top Stories

Busy five days for Arranmore RNLI

21 July 2026
Advertisement

Related News

County House Lifford
News, Top Stories

Donegal Council confirms fresh procurement investigation following internal audit

21 July 2026
Fly Fishing
News, Audio, Top Stories

World Youth Fly Fishing Championships drawing to a close

21 July 2026
Image: Labour Party
News, Top Stories

New UK Prime Minister scraps VAT on electricity bills this winter

21 July 2026
ArranmoreRNLI
News, Top Stories

Busy five days for Arranmore RNLI

21 July 2026
Retail Park 3
News, Audio, Top Stories

Devine calls for measures to improve traffic flow around Letterkenny’s retail parks

21 July 2026
violence against women domestic abuse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council urged to set aside some social houses for persons experiencing domestic violence

21 July 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube