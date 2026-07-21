New UK Prime Minister scraps VAT on electricity bills this winter

Britain’s new Prime Minister has given a major boost to households at the start of his second day in office.

Andy Burnham has announced VAT is being completely removed from domestic electricity bills this winter.

The measure to cut the cost-of-living will apply from October in England, Wales and Scotland, with Northern Ireland to receive ‘comparable funding’.

Mr. Burnham will chair his first cabinet meeting this morning after completing his line-up of Ministers, with Chris Bryant replacing Hillary Benn as Northern Ireland Secretary.