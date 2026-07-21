The Greg Hughes Show | Tuesday | 21/07/2026

Today we address critical calls for reform across Ireland’s bail and prison systems, sweeping new government regulations for e-scooters, local road safety concerns in Donegal, and an inspiring milestone for organ donation.
Inside Today’s Episode:
🗞️ The Morning Press: We kick off the show with our daily review of the front pages, taking a look at the leading national and regional headlines breaking this morning.
⚖️ Critical Faults in Ireland’s Bail System: Niamh McCormack from the Irish Penal Reform Trust (IPRT) joins the program to discuss their scathing new report on pre-trial detention. She highlights systemic flaws in Ireland’s bail practices that contribute to severe prison overcrowding, arguing that pre-trial remand should only ever be deployed as a true last resort.
🛴 Sweeping New E-Scooter Legislation: Transport Minister of State Seán Canney joins Greg to detail major upcoming changes to laws governing e-scooters. He outlines new government plans, including extending bans for under-18s, mandatory protective gear, and moving toward official registration and licensing requirements.
🚨 The Garda Perspective on Enforcement: Brendan O’Connor, Garda Representative Association (GRA) spokesperson for Donegal, reacts to the Minister’s e-scooter announcement. He focuses on the practical realities facing frontline officers, questioning how Gardaí can effectively enforce registration and age limits on local streets without added resources.
⚠️ Donegal Residents Demand Road Action:
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11 Collisions in 2 Months: Margaret in Convoy contacts the show following an alarming streak of crashes outside her home, making an urgent appeal to Donegal County Council to introduce immediate traffic-calming measures before there is a fatality.
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Derrybeg Danger Zones: Bernie in Derrybeg also raises serious concerns over reckless driving and excessive speeds passing through her local community.
👮 Community Garda Information: Garda Gerard McNamee delivers this week’s frontline brief, bringing listeners the latest local Garda appeals, active witness requests, and crime prevention advice across Donegal.
🫀 99% Opt-In for Life-Saving Organ Donation: Colin White from the Irish Kidney Association joins the show to promote organ donation awareness, noting that 99% of the population have supported the transition to the new soft opt-out system. We also hear a powerful personal testimony from organ recipient Seamy, who shares how receiving a kidney donor 24 years ago completely transformed his life.
⚖️ Donegal Court Report: Court reporter Declan Brennan joins Greg to break down the legal proceedings and conviction of Mohamed Hallam, an Algerian national residing in Donegal since 2023. Brennan reviews the evidence presented in court following Hallam’s conviction for assaulting a woman after encountering her out socialising with friends in Letterkenny.
🎧 Listen to the full episode and stay ahead of the local news:
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