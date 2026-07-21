World Youth Fly Fishing Championships drawing to a close

The World Youth Fly Fishing Championships are drawing to a close, with a medal ceremony in Ballybofey this evening.

The championships, being jointly hosted by the Trout Angling Federation of Ireland and the Loughs Agency, have been underway since Thursday last at a number of venues in Donegal and Tyrone.

Alan McDale is the Angling Federation’s international organiser ; he says the success of this event has prompted them to seek the senior championships in Ireland in a few years time, with this region very much in the running…………

Photo Caption: From L-R: Alan McDade, International Organiser, TAFI; Ciarán McGonigle, Director of Aquaculture and Shellfisheries, Loughs Agency; Charles Kennedy, Secretary, Ulster Angling Council; Harvey Hutchinson, Chairman, Ulster Angling Council.