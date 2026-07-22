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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Brogan says MDs should be given more power ahead of possible Town Council restoration

County councillors will get new powers under legislation being considered by Cabinet this afternoon.

Elected representatives will be given increased budgetary oversight and more decision-making capability, with the long term possibility of Town Councils being reinstated.

Housing Minister James Browne says the changes would be in place by the next local elections in 2029.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan, a former Mayor of Letterkenny , has long been an advocate of the return of town councils.

He believes they will be restored, but on he interim, municipal districts should be given more power.

Cllr Brogan says Minister Browne ‘gets it’ when it comes to local government……………

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