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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Farm families’ mental health struggles often going unnoticed, study finds

A new study has found the mental health struggles of farm families are often going unnoticed.

Researchers at Dublin City University say spouses, parents and children frequently experience the same pressures as farmers themselves, but many don’t seek support until they reach crisis point.

A new nationwide programme is now being launched to encourage earlier intervention and improve mental wellbeing in farming communities.

Professor Siobhan O’Connor, Co-principal project investigator outlines where farm families were feeling most stressed:

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