Good news for Donegal boy Aaron as life-changing treatment approved

A young Donegal boy living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy has been approved for a treatment that could slow the progression of the condition.

Aaron Langan from Laghey has been at the centre of a campaign to have the drug Givinostat approved for people living with the rare genetic disorder, which causes muscles to weaken over time.

The orphan drug was recommended for approval by an Oireachtas committee on June 11th, but it remained unclear whether Aaron would be able to access it.

His father Dermot spoke on this morning’s Greg Hughes Show about the moment they received the news: