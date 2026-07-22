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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Housing minister wants to give power back to local councillors

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage says there’s been an ‘over-correction’ in the way the Government treats local authorities, and more power needs to be given back to councillors.

James Browne has brought proposals to Cabinet this morning, which would see new powers designated to local authorities around decision-making and budgets.

It follows the completion of the work of the Local Democracy Taskforce, which was established last year to review how local councils work, and make recommendations on how the system can be improved.

Entering cabinet this morning, Minister Brown told reporters that county council officials – rather than elected councilors – have been allowed to act without being held accountable, and that needs to be addressed……………

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