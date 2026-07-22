Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Letterkenny businesses warned after fake £20 notes found in circulation

Businesses in Letterkenny are being warned after counterfeit £20 notes were found in circulation.

Gardaí are urging retailers and staff to carefully check all banknotes at the point of payment.

In the case of these fake £20 notes, the foil patch featuring the 3D Coronation Crown in the top left corner can be peeled back, revealing the words “prop money” or “for props only” underneath.

Gardaí say similar counterfeit notes have circulated in Donegal before. While they can appear genuine at first glance, businesses are being urged to remain vigilant and make staff aware of the scam.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

notes (1)
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny businesses warned after fake £20 notes found in circulation

22 July 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
The Greg Hughes Show, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show | Wednesday | 22/07/2026

22 July 2026
cannonpic
Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Podcast | Ep 30 Beyond the Pulpit with Canon David Skuce

22 July 2026
arts council
News

Nine Donegal artists awarded almost €159,000 in Arts Council funding

22 July 2026
Advertisement

Related News

notes (1)
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny businesses warned after fake £20 notes found in circulation

22 July 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
The Greg Hughes Show, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show | Wednesday | 22/07/2026

22 July 2026
cannonpic
Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Podcast | Ep 30 Beyond the Pulpit with Canon David Skuce

22 July 2026
arts council
News

Nine Donegal artists awarded almost €159,000 in Arts Council funding

22 July 2026
minister browne county house lifford
News, Audio, Top Stories

Housing minister wants to give power back to local councillors

22 July 2026
260716 - Coill an Airgid 02
News, Top Stories

Seven new social homes completed in Ballybofey with tenants to move in soon

22 July 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube