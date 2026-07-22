Letterkenny businesses warned after fake £20 notes found in circulation

Businesses in Letterkenny are being warned after counterfeit £20 notes were found in circulation.

Gardaí are urging retailers and staff to carefully check all banknotes at the point of payment.

In the case of these fake £20 notes, the foil patch featuring the 3D Coronation Crown in the top left corner can be peeled back, revealing the words “prop money” or “for props only” underneath.

Gardaí say similar counterfeit notes have circulated in Donegal before. While they can appear genuine at first glance, businesses are being urged to remain vigilant and make staff aware of the scam.