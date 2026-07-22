Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Seven new social homes completed in Ballybofey with tenants to move in soon

Seven new social homes have been completed at Coill an Airgid in Ballybofey, with tenants expected to receive their keys in the coming weeks.

The latest phase, delivered by MBC Building Contractors Ltd, includes two-bedroom houses, three-bedroom houses and two-bedroom apartments.

The A-rated, energy-efficient properties feature air-to-water heat pumps and triple-glazed windows and doors.

Donegal County Council says the development represents a further investment in social housing in the Ballybofey area and will help meet local housing needs.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Greg Hughes 2026
The Greg Hughes Show, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show | Wednesday | 22/07/2026

22 July 2026
cannonpic
Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Podcast | Ep 30 Beyond the Pulpit with Canon David Skuce

22 July 2026
arts council
News

Nine Donegal artists awarded almost €159,000 in Arts Council funding

22 July 2026
minister browne county house lifford
News, Audio, Top Stories

Housing minister wants to give power back to local councillors

22 July 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Greg Hughes 2026
The Greg Hughes Show, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show | Wednesday | 22/07/2026

22 July 2026
cannonpic
Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Podcast | Ep 30 Beyond the Pulpit with Canon David Skuce

22 July 2026
arts council
News

Nine Donegal artists awarded almost €159,000 in Arts Council funding

22 July 2026
minister browne county house lifford
News, Audio, Top Stories

Housing minister wants to give power back to local councillors

22 July 2026
260716 - Coill an Airgid 02
News, Top Stories

Seven new social homes completed in Ballybofey with tenants to move in soon

22 July 2026
aaron langan
News, Audio, Top Stories

Good news for Donegal boy Aaron as life-changing treatment approved

22 July 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube