Seven new social homes completed in Ballybofey with tenants to move in soon

Seven new social homes have been completed at Coill an Airgid in Ballybofey, with tenants expected to receive their keys in the coming weeks.

The latest phase, delivered by MBC Building Contractors Ltd, includes two-bedroom houses, three-bedroom houses and two-bedroom apartments.

The A-rated, energy-efficient properties feature air-to-water heat pumps and triple-glazed windows and doors.

Donegal County Council says the development represents a further investment in social housing in the Ballybofey area and will help meet local housing needs.