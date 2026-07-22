The Greg Hughes Podcast | Ep 30 Beyond the Pulpit with Canon David Skuce

As Canon David Skuce officially steps into retirement following seven years as Rector of the Dunfanaghy Union of Parishes, we sat down with him just days before his final service to look back on a remarkable 38-year career in ordained ministry.

In this broad-ranging conversation, Canon Skuce reflects on his time serving Holy Trinity, Raymunterdoney, and Killult (Falcarragh), growing up in a Fermanagh rectory as the son of Archdeacon Leonard Skuce, and his life’s work within the Church of Ireland.

We discuss:

The “Ministry of Presence”: His recollections of standing alongside the community and Fr John Joe Duffy during the aftermath of the Creeslough tragedy in 2022, and why simply showing up for people is the most important role of a pastor.

Faith & Community: The presence of the Church of Ireland in Donegal today, how it differs from the Church of England, and the ongoing importance of cross-community and inter-church dialogue.

Global Perspective: His insights on the situation in Israel following years of leading diocesan pilgrimages to the Middle East, Rome, and beyond.

Life Outside the Pulpit: His passion for motorcycling—from touring on his V-Strom 650 across Scandinavia, Morocco, and the West Coast of America to his trip to New Zealand earlier this year.

Outdoor Adventures & Sabbaticals: Canoeing out to Tory Island and back as a senior sea kayaking instructor, serving as Northern Ireland Chaplain to the Scouts, and his three-month sabbatical in South Africa helping out in local parish kitchens.

Plus, Canon Skuce shares his famous golden rule for hosting: “Anything can be cooked at 180 degrees for an hour and a half!”