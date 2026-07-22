The Greg Hughes Show | Wednesday | 22/07/2026

Today we bring you a major healthcare victory for a Donegal family, practical medical advice for surviving peak summer hay fever, and an extensive, multi-sided debate on Letterkenny’s growing traffic crisis.

Inside Today’s Episode:

🗞️ The Morning Press: We kick off the program with our daily review of the front pages, reviewing the top regional and national headlines breaking this morning.

💊 Life-Changing News for Aaron Langan: Dermot Langan joins Greg to share joyous news following an intense, widely supported public campaign. Dermot’s son, Aaron, has officially been approved to receive the breakthrough drug Givinostat—a major milestone in his medical treatment and a moment of enormous relief for his family and supporters.

🌸 Beating Summer Hay Fever: Allergy specialist Colm Cosgrave drops by with expert guidance on managing seasonal allergies. He offers practical tips on preventing flare-ups, selecting the right treatments, and minimizing symptoms as pollen counts peak across the region.

🚗 The Letterkenny Traffic Gridlock Debate: We host an in-depth, multi-perspective debate on Letterkenny’s ongoing traffic woes, exploring why gridlock continues to paralyze the town and what needs to be done:

Avoiding the Town: Journalist Pat McArt argues that chronic delays and gridlock are actively driving shoppers and visitors away, with many choosing to avoid Letterkenny altogether due to unpredictable travel times.

The Business Perspective: Businessman and Letterkenny Chamber member Leonard Watson acknowledges the peak-time pressure points but offers a counter-perspective, asserting that outside of standard rush hours, the town remains vibrant, accessible, and open for business.

Political Clash on Active Travel & Ten-T: Cllrs Gerry McMonagle and Ciarán Brogan go head-to-head on the controversial traffic-calming measures, cycling infrastructure, and Active Travel schemes introduced across town. They clash over whether these measures are helping or hurting traffic flow—and assess the actual delivery timeline for the long-awaited Ten-T major road development.

Your Views: We read through a flood of texts and emails from listeners sharing their daily commuting nightmares, shortcut tips, and suggestions for solving Letterkenny’s gridlock.

🎧 Listen to the full episode and stay ahead of the local news: